Port Isabel man imprisoned for sexually abusing 3-year-old girl

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Port Isabel man will serve decades in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and recording it.

On Monday, Javier Garza, 23, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child under six years old, one count of indecency with a child by contact, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

Officials say Garza admitted to recording and sending videos of himself sexually abusing a three-year-old girl to his social media account.

Investigators also found Garza downloaded additional child pornography images onto his devices.

Garza was arrested in August 2020 for these charges.

Garza will be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.