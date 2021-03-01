Port Isabel Lighthouse reopens to the public

PORT ISABEL, Texas — The city of Port Isabel announced the reopening of the Port Isabel Lighthouse. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City officials said tickets may only be purchased through at the Keeper’s Cottage Visitors Center with a credit or debit card. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.

Source: KVEO; Sal Castro

Tours of the Lighthouse will be self-guided and will be limited to 15 minutes. Groups no larger than 6 persons may tour at one time.

Children must be 4 years old and 38″ tall to tour the lighthouse. A child may not be carried by an adult.

The city said masks required, hand sanitizer will be available at the Lighthouse and all ticket holders are advised to sanitize their hands before and after the tour.

The park at the Lighthouse is open to the public. The Keeper’s Cottage Visitors Center/Chamber of Commerce is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city added that ticket prices are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 55+ and $3 for children under age 5. For more information call the Port Isabel Visitors Center at 956-943-2262 or click here.

The Port Isabel Lighthouse is a Texas Historical Commission State Historical Site.