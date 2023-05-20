PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Isabel announced the Lighthouse Movies scheduled during the summer months of June and July.

Visitors and locals can enjoy a movie at the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse at 9 p.m. every Thursday starting June 1.

The summer 2023 Port Isabel Lighthouse movie schedule is the following:

June 1: Super Pets

June 8: Puss in Boots

June 15: The Super Mario Brothers Movie

June 22: Lightyear

June 29: Rumble

July 6: Sonic 2

July 13: Little Mermaid

July 20: Spider-Man No Way Home

July 27: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In addition, Lighthouse Movies will have an additional movie showing on July 2 and will include a firework show. Official movie showing and time for July 2 has not been announced.

The event is for families, the perfect romantic evening near the beach shore or anyone wanting to spend time near the ocean breeze and enjoy eating at local restaurants.