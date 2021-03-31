Port Isabel includes businesses in modified Lighthouse Easter Egg Hunt

PORT ISABEL, Texas — The city of Port Isabel and the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce announced their annual Lighthouse Easter Egg Hunt taking place through April 4.

The city’s news release said the hunt will be held differently this year with local businesses participating in the event. The city urges the public to contact the participating businesses to find out their hours of operation.

Businesses participating:

El Faro Mercado [415 E. Maxan St.]

Pelican Station Restaurant [201 S. Garcia St.]

Black Dragon Cruises [501 E. Maxan St.]

Angelitos PHC [117 W. Queen Isabella Blvd.]

PI Health Clinic [202 2nd St.]

Luna Medical Clinic [112 E. Queen Isabella Blvd.]

Pirates Landing Restaurant [110 N. Garcia St.]

Cricket Wireless [1702 State Highway 100 Ste. C]

Laguna Madre Youth Center [190 Port Road]

ReMax Realtors [103 S. Garcia St.]

Port Isabel Housing Authority [106 Port Road]

1st National Bank of South Padre Island [218 E. Queen Isabella Blvd.]

South Texas Gutierrez Insurance [202 W. Queen Isabella Blvd.]

Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce [421 E. Queen Isabella Blvd.]

To print out and color the Easter Lighthouse picture click here.

For questions or comments contact: info@portisabel-texas.com or call 956 943-2262 or 956 374-9003.