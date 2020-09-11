Port Isabel honors first responders, victims of the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Port Isabel honored first responders and those who lost their lives during the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse.

The city hosted a mini-concert by local talent Leslie Blasing on Facebook live Friday morning.

It was held on the front porch of the Keeper’s Cottage and it featured patriotic songs. Opening comments, an invocation, and a call for a moment of silence was offered by Port Isabel Commissioner Carmen Rios.

“This is a way for us to show our support to all those that we are connected to across the United States and here at home.” said Blasing.

The City of Port Isabel is also inviting the public to join together at the base of the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m.to remember those affected by the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse.

On September 15, 2001 four loaded barges hit a support structure of the causeway, leading to the death of 8 people and 3 survivors.