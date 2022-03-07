PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Port Isabel Police Department is warning residents of card skimmers at the pump.

According to a post, the department located the devices at “the Valero Gas Pumps.”

The device is used to collect debit or credit card information, including the security pin.

Police tell the community to check their card statements for any fraudulent charges.

The department did not disclose the exact location of the gas pumps as the case remains under investigation.

However, anyone that suspects a pump has been tampered with or that their card information has been compromised you report it to Port Isabel Police at (956) 943-2727.