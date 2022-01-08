Porch pirate duo arrested after stealing packages from Brownsville home

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville PD Criminal Investigative Unit has arrested a man and woman for stealing multiple packages from a home.

Stephanie Ochoa, 31, and Modesto Padilla, 29, were taken into custody by The Brownsville PD Criminal Investigative Unit for the Criminal Offense of Theft.

The two individuals were seen on video surveillance taking packages from a residence on Brownfield Road on November 17, 2021, according to Brownsville PD.

Ochoa was taken into custody at her home while Padilla was served with warrants at the county jail, where he was detained for other unrelated charges.

The Brownsville PD Criminal Investigation Unit received a tip from the public leading to the arrest of the duo.

Modesto Padilla was arraigned on December 23, 2021, for two counts of Theft (Misdemeanor A) with a total of $10,000 in bond.

Stephanie Ochoa was arraigned on January 8, 2021, for two counts of Theft (Misdemeanor A) with a total of $6,000 in bond.