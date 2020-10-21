Pope’s decision supported by LGBTQ groups in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — LGBTQ groups received some good news today as Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions in a new documentary.

“You know, things are changing, our world is changing. And its changing for the better,” said Steven Cano, the community mobilization coordinator for the Valley AIDs council.

Members of the South Texas Equality Project, or STEP, see the Pope’s endorsement as a move in the right direction.

“We are children of God, and we’re all deserving of love, and deserving of an endless life of prosperity, and I think that that is what Pope Francis is doing in regards to the LGBTQ community,” said Cano.

Previously, as the archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis had given his support to same-sex civil unions as an alternative to same-sex marriage.

Pope Francis’ endorsement in the new documentary, “Francesco”, marks the first time he has done so as the leader of the Catholic Church.

This is not the first progressive stance Pope Francis has taken. After his election to the papacy in 2013, Pope Francis said “the key is for the church to welcome, not exclude, and show mercy, not condemnation.”

Cano hopes that the words of the Pope will sway opinions throughout the world.

“Just announcing this, and saying that he endorses same sex civil unions, it is going to create the change around the world. People’s realities are going to change for the better,” said Cano.