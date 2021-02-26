Popcorn in the Pandemic: Movie theaters look for creative ways to bring public back

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Movie theaters are looking for new ways to cautiously invite the public back.

Cinemark has around 250 movie theaters open, according to Senior Manager of Public Relations Caitlin Piper.

The pandemic made the industry get creative. The theaters closed for months and there was a delay of big films and no other source of revenue.

“This time has allowed every business to sit back and see what the consumer wants,” said Piper. “As studios are starting to really roll out their new films, we are really excited to have new movies in our theaters.”

Some of the ways Piper said the industry is offering the consumer a new experience, is by aligning their times with moviegoers, playing new movies and comeback classics, and coming up with technological programs to grab people’s attention in Rio Grande Valley.

“The Harlingen market in one of our beta programs for this is mobile concession.” Piper said, “With this feature when you purchase your tickets online you can go ahead and pick out your concessions and have them ready for you at the moment you step into the theater for your film.”

She also told KVEO, they have new concession deals including loyalty points for moviegoers.

Piper added you can get movie theater popcorn to go.