HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Concert Association announced that the Las Vegas vocalist group Divas3 will have an upcoming concert in Harlingen in 2023.

Divas3 consist of a trio performing songs in tribute to established female singers in the music industry, including Cher, Dolly Patron and Whitney Houston.

Ticket information can be found on The Harlingen Concert Association website.

The live concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Christian Fellowship Church located on 901 N. Loop 499 in Harlingen.