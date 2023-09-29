MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC23 was joined by Austin Chef Dream Kasestatad who is in the Rio Grande Valley for a first-of-its-kind event, a Thai food pop-up called Pranom.

Chef Dream whipped up some ladna for our NBC23 talent in our very own courtyard. Ladna is a traditional Thai dish with thick noodles, chicken, eggs, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, and bean sprouts.

Chief Meteorologist Freddy Vela tried the dish on camera with his best attempt at using chopsticks.

Chef Dream can be found from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at the Gremlin in the historic Downtown Plaza of McAllen.

The Gremlin is an outdoor music venue and restaurant at the same time.

Pranom comes from Chef Dream’s grandmother who was the first to open a Thai restaurant in Lubbock, Texas, his hometown.

The traveling pop-up prides itself on being a one-stop shop. Chef Dream said those who stop by on Saturday can expect to get their order taken from him and experience personalized service.