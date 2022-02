PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley announced a one-day-only “Pop-Up” Mobile Produce distribution.

The food bank’s news release said the event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Harlingen Soccer Complex from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public. SEE FLYER for full details.