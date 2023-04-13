McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new project in the upper Valley will cut back traffic in the McAllen and Mission area.

The Taylor Road expansion aims to make business in that part of the Valley easier.

ValleyCentral spoke with someone who is not sure her business will be helped in the short term.

According to the U.S. Census, the population of Hidalgo County was 775,000 in 2010 and jumped to 888,000 in 2022.

“Every TxDOT project has a purpose and need. And the purpose and need captured the growth the population growth,” Rex A. Costley, TxDOT District Engineer said.

In a collaborative project, McAllen, Hidalgo County, Mission and TxDOT are expanding a road that divides Mission and McAllen.

“A project like this will definitely help, you know, alleviate traffic,” explains Randy Perez, Mission City Manager.

“This is a very narrow roadway that carries a lot of traffic,” Roy Rodriguez, McAllen City Manager said.

At a local business on the McAllen side of Taylor Road, workers tell us they aren’t thrilled to see the project start because it gets in the way of their daily routine.

On the Mission side, one worker hopes the work on Taylor Road makes driving a little less bumpy.

“And the pothole, I think I like hit it too hard. So, I’m just waiting for them to cover it,” Alyssa Hernandez, a Mission sandwich shop worker said.

But she worries whether the work and potential delays will keep her customers from coming.

“There’s not going to be so much traffic coming through,” Hernandez tells ValleyCentral.

The officials we spoke with addressed the concerns of those who hear there’s roadwork in the Valley and then begin to wonder whether or not it will ever be completed.

“We understand the strains and concerns of getting to and from work,” Costley of TxDOT said.

“Obviously, you know, construction projects take some time. And so we’re expecting to complete this project by the end of this year,” explains Mission’s Perez.

This project has two phases, with plans to expand sidewalks on both sides of the roadway.

TxDOT estimates it will take nine months to a year for the project to be completed – weather permitting.