McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pony International Softball World Series is returning to the Rio Grande Valley.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the McAllen Independent School District posted a video about the announcement, in which district athletic director Brian McClenny said: “In conjunction with the city of McAllen, the international Pony Softball World Series [will be] in the city of McAllen, and the opening ceremonies are going to be at DQ Fan Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen.”

The event was announced Jan. 19 at the McAllen Boys and Girls Club.

The series, an international travel showcase tournament for the World Series, will be in McAllen in July 2023.

Previously, the showcase tournament was played in McAllen from July 21-24, 2022, according to Pony Baseball and Softball’s website.

No further information was immediately available.