HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a reminder, the polls are open for the special election in the U.S. Congressional District 34 and runoff elections for Harlingen City Commission Districts 1 and 2.

Republican Mayra Flores and Democrat Dan Sanchez are vying to fill the seat vacated by retiring Congressman Filemon Vela.

The City of Harlingen also announcing a runoff to decide races in Districts 1 & 2. Registered voters in those districts will head back to the polls to select their representative on the Harlingen City Commission since none of the candidates received a simple majority in their respective races on the May 7, 2022 election.

District 1 voters are choosing between Richard Uribe and Ford Kinsley who received the most votes and District 2 voters are choosing between Ernesto Cisneros and Daniel Nemecio Lopez.

Harlingen City Commissioners are elected by district, only registered voters who live in Districts 1 and 2 can vote in this run-off election and they will vote in their respective districts depending on their county precincts as listed.

