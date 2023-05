RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voting polls are currently open across the Rio Grande Valley for municipal elections.

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m.

To find your precinct voting location visit My Voter Portal. The portal will determine which voting poll location you are allowed to vote, based on your precinct.

To keep up with election results, visit our ValleyCentral Election Results Page.