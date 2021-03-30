Poll finds how political party and decision to take the COVID-19 vaccine relate

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A nationwide poll conducted by the Beaumont Foundation showed whether people would consider taking the COVID-19 vaccine based on their political party.

According to the study:

33 percent of Republicans expressed they would not get vaccinated and another 20 percent said they were not sure

10 percent of Democrats said they were opposed to getting vaccinated and 19 percent were undecided

Pollster Frank Lutz who also helped with the study stated that politics and health seemed to have mixed due to one’s experiences during the pandemic.

Samuel Reyes who is a local democrat said politics should not mix with health.

“It’s not a political decision, it shouldn’t be a political decision,” he said in the study.

According to Reyes, the decision to take the vaccine or not should be a health decision.

“It’s a decision that people should make with their doctors about their health and it shouldn’t matter whether you are a democrat or a republican,” he stated in the study.

Reyes also said for the most part he has heard conspiracy notions when it comes to people giving reasons to not take the vaccine.

For Reyes having the COVID-19 vaccine available is a step forward towards helping end the pandemic.

KVEO also reached out to local Republican party groups but they were unavailable to comment on the issue presented in the study.