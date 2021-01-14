Political scientist tells what’s next in the impeachment process, where it leaves Trump’s legacy

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, President Donald Trump became the first President of the United States to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 in favor of impeachment as Democrats and Republicans alike push for Trump’s removal following the U.S. Capitol riots and Trump’s continuous challenges of unclaimed election fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Trump became only the third president to be impeached in 2019 when Democrats challenged that the president violated an abuse of power and committed obstruction of Congress.

However, just like the two presidents impeached before him, Trump was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

In 2021, with just over a week left in his presidency, Trump was once again impeached by the House.

This rare event has sparked interest and confusion amongst Americans who are unclear on what this means and how this affects Trump’s presidency.

Robert Velez, who has a doctorate in political science, is a lecturer at UTRGV who broke down what impeachment means and where it leaves Trump’s presidency in historical legacy.

Robert Velez, UTRGV political science lecturer, comments on Trump’s impeachment and legacy (source: UTRGV)

Velez stated that the next step in the impeachment process is for the vote to go to the Senate where a two-thirds vote is needed to remove Trump from the presidency.

While he does not expect this vote to take place before Inauguration Day on January 20, he did note that the trial can still take place after Trump’s presidency and have lasting ramifications.

“It may bar him from holding political office in the future, it may eliminate or rescind the benefits that are usually granted to a former president,” said Velez. “It’s hard to know what will happen.”

Velez says it’s hard to know what will happen because of the rarity of impeachment and lack of precedent on the issue.

While it’s difficult to predict these proceedings that will take place over the next few months, Velez also touched on the historical legacy that will be left behind by the Trump presidency.

Historians often do not reflect on a president’s historical significance until years after the term but Velez offered an early account on how scholars will remember the Trump Presidency.

“Unfortunately for President Trump, his legacy will be hitched to the [U.S. Capitol riots],” said Velez. “He knew what was happening on January 6. He did tell them to fight.”

Velez noted that Trump was not very effective at getting legislation passed, excluding executive orders, and his largest accomplishment was a large tax cut.

While President James Buchanan is often touted as the worst president in American history, Velez says historians have discussed whether Trump could take his place in the future.

“Historians and other observers of American politics are suggesting ‘look out Buchanan, Trump’s going for that top of the bottom spot,'” said Velez. “However, for those of us observing it’s hard to say.”

Despite the scholarly dismay at the Trump presidency, the 45th president has a large supporter base that is burning a flame for Trump’s leadership into his final days.

While the enormous support looks as if it will continue well beyond January 20, Velez says he expects it to fizzle out over time.

“I think they’ll continue to follow the man and be less interested in the policies that are pushed by the man’s party,” said Velez.

Velez did note that Trump’s unique appeal led to his supporter base growing so large.

“Part of Trump’s appeal is that he was a norm breaker, he was an outlier, he was someone not beholden to the normal political players in Washington DC,” said Velez. “It’s a very unique four years.”

Velez lastly touched on how despite this being an interestingly tense time in American history, he does not see democracy in any danger.

“Don’t allow these incidents of the past week to suggest that our American democracy is in a death spiral,” said Velez. “We as its citizens have to continue to pound it with a hammer and continue to temper our democracy, making it stronger.”

Velez says that the recent events in the country should encourage Americans to remain informed and engage in American politics.