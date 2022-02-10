EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday evening the Disability Advocates Coalition – RGV in partnership with UTRGV held the Disabilities Issues Forum with Hidalgo County office candidates.

This forum sought to question various representatives running for office and how they will improve services for the disabled communities in the Rio Grande Valley.

The first candidates on the forum were Edinburg Municipal Court Judge Terry Palacios and Attorney Nereida Lopez Singleterry running for Hidalgo County District Attorney.

In response to addressing sexual assault within the disabled community, Singleterry said, “House Bill 476 required the creation of the sexual assault response team and this team and this response team has been created in Hidalgo County. So, what do we need going forward? We need to be able to educate, to train, and to prevent, it’s a community team.”

Palacios answered the question of how to prevent the arrest of disabled or mentally challenged people by suggesting the creation of a crisis center.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured (right to left) Terry Palacios, Nereida Lopez Singleterry



“I want to create what is called a crisis center in other words if somebody gets arrested and our officers recognize they have a mental health issue and its something that is not a serious crime, he needs to be taken to this center,” said Palacios.

Others at the forum included incumbent Ellie Torres for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4, incumbent Eddie Cantu running for Precinct 2, and Chuy Hinojosa for state senator in District 20.

Oscar Longoria running for House Representative of District 35 was alone at the forum table because his opponent was not present.

Longoria said expanding Medicare could improve the quality of life of disabled residents.

“Clearly the disability community would benefit from this (Medicare),” said Longoria. “We want to make the transition to make sure that these community members can transition to independence and not have to go to an institutional setting.”

The three candidates running for Hidalgo County Judge addressed issues on improving communication methods with the disabled community.

“We will make sure that not only do we target the areas, the families, but we make sure that we educate them through—I think a marketing tool is television because that’s something that we watch,” said Norma Ramirez, a Hidalgo County Judge candidate.

Tania Ramirez, also a candidate for Hidalgo County Judge said she spearheaded a special needs advisory board as a city commissioner in McAllen.

“Unfortunately about 20% of the people with disabilities get left behind when it comes to disasters, and that’s something that we need to continue to focus on,” said Tania Ramirez. “It’s not like I need to learn about it—no—I’ve been learning about everything that we can do for this community.”

Incumbent Judge Richard Cortez said that while resources do exist for disabled residents, he wants to focus on making those resources easier to use.

“Best way to come up with an efficient and effective way to service the disabled is to form a committee which is the analysis part—tell us, tell us all the things that the disabled need to have in place so that we can serve you not only in the county but in the schools and the cities,” said Cortez.