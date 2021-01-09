Political experts say U.S Capitol riots fueled by hateful rhetoric

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- The riots on the U.S Capitol will go down in history and political experts say the incident was fueled by years of hateful rhetoric..

“These are the moments that history over time people will look back on and just wonder what does this mean,” said Dr. Natasha Altema McNeely, Political Science Professor at UTRGV.

Dr. McNeely said the rhetoric used by President Trump throughout his presidency led to the destructive behavior at the U.S Capitol earlier this week.

“He implied that the presidential election, the results of the presidential election were illegitimate,” she said. “That really added fuel to the participants.”

McNeely adds the language used by President Trump and the attack on the Capitol will change the way presidential transitions occur in the future.

“I think broadly speaking what we’ve seen is a departure from an established norm of behavior by previous presidents,” she said.

According to McNeely, the response that was showcased by police officers differ from their response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Police forces who were present responded with force towards people who were obviously being peaceful, we did not see that on Wednesday,” said McNeely.

Their response will impact how children are taught this portion of our history. McNeely said she is hopeful history books will include these unfortunate events with an unbiased look. She adds it’s important to teach that language is a powerful tool that can either ignite violence or change.