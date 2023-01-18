HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Greg Abbott was sworn in Tuesday at the Texas capitol for the third time as governor after winning the 2022 election.

Andrew Smith, a professor of Political Science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, discussed several topics Governor Abbott covered. Smith said a lot of what Abbott said was exactly what we heard on his campaign trail.

“Governor Abbott didn’t break any new ground. He stuck to a lot of the campaign themes,” said Smith.

Abbott spoke on topics such as tightening immigration reform, promoting school choice, and defunding cities that would attempt to defund their police departments, which Smith said has not been done by any city in Texas.

“Nevermind that no city in Texas has tried to do that. I mean, the closest that we’ve had is Austin declaring itself a sanctuary city several years ago,” he said.

Abbott applauded the efforts of the Border Patrol but said tighter immigration reform is needed, which Smith agreed with.

“Just because things appear to be getting better doesn’t mean that that is the public perception. I think Governor Abbott is certainly playing into that belief among many people that the US-Mexico border remains this dangerous, lawless place full of people trying to come in illegally through drug cartels,” he said.

Adding to this Smith said the governor really focused on the dangers of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from Mexico.

“Much of it coming in from Mexico, although it should be noted that a lot of the fentanyl being seized, is being seized at U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints,” he said.

What Smith felt the governor did not touch on was his stance on voting reform.

“He didn’t mention anything, to my knowledge, about voting reform. Even though the Republican legislature has claimed that is their top priority this year,” Smith said.

Smith added what he heard from the governor sounded like a push from Abbott to become the Republican nominee for President of the United States.