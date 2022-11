BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police on Monday are working to identify a man in his 50s or 60s who was found dead on a sidewalk at the Four Corners area of Brownsville.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, told ValleyCentral the police department received a call about the body at 7:13 a.m.

The man was reported to be laying on the sidewalk along Boca Chica.

Sandoval said an autopsy for the man has been ordered.