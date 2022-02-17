BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is currently looking for Daniela Victoria Razo in connection to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Razo, 27 years old, borrowed a Dodge Caravan from the victim of the case on Sep. 7 and has refused to return the vehicle after several weeks of having the vehicle in her possession, Brownsville PD said in a release.

Jacky Garza (Source: Brownsville Police Department)

Officials said that contact was made with Razo to advise her that she had an active warrant.

According to Brownsville PD, Razo said she would turn herself in after learning about the warrant, but she has yet to turn herself in.

Razo may be using other names such as Jacky Garza and Jacky Monserrat Puente, the release said.

Brownsville PD is asking anyone with information on Razo’s whereabouts to contact them at 956-546-8477 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips App.