EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000.

Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, police met with two men at 4:46 a.m. on Dec. 29 in reference to harassment.

One of the men told police that he was performing at a concert in Alamo with two friends. He said they made several stops in Edinburg and noticed they were being followed by a white sports utility vehicle, the document stated.

The man told police that, after dropping off one of the friends, he pulled into a gas station and noticed the white vehicle pull in after them. The men were able to view, and record, the driver who looked directly at them and identified herself as Flores, police stated.

Flores had previously been arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony after breaking into one of their apartments in 2021, the affidavit stated.

Later that day, police met with the man again after he went to get something from his Camaro, which had the word “Yan” spray-painted on it and the top convertible roof was punctured, police said.

“He was able to get video from a neighbor in which it shows a black Mini Cooper drive up near his car and a female wearing a gray sweater and a red with green elf beanie exit the Mini Cooper and begin to vandalize his car with the spray paint,” the document stated.

According to the document, an investigator received a quote for the damages, totaling to $10,376.87.

Flores was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Jan. 5, and was released the following day. Her bonds were set at $20,000, records show.