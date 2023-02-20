MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A major vehicle accident involving a school bus occurred early Monday morning, Mercedes police say.

At approximately 8:25 a.m. Monday officers responded to the 2400 block of North FM 491 Road, in reference to a crash, a release from Mercedes PD stated.

When officers arrived, they discovered a black Chevrolet Cruze impacted halfway under the rear of a school bus, the release stated.

“[The] school bus was at a stop signaling to turn into school grounds,” Mercedes PD said.

Occupants boarding the school bus are reported to have no life threating injuries, police said.

The woman driving the Chevrolet Cruze was transported to a local hospital and reported to be in critical condition, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation and police advise drivers to avoid the area of the accident.