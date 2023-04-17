HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police arrested a woman they say assaulted a man with a hatchet-like weapon.

Barbara Lee Villarreal, 35, was taken into custody Saturday, April 15, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

On April 10, Harlingen police say they responded to the 400 block of South K Street in reference to an aggravated assault.

At the scene a man told investigators, a woman, later identified as Villarreal, had attacked him with a hatchet style weapon on the right side of his face.

During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Villarreal and was arrested on Saturday. She was booked to the Harlingen City Jail and has a total bond of $100,000.