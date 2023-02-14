BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody after officers witnessed her hitting a man with a stool, police said.

Kaylen Aaliyah Guzman, 20, was arrested on Sunday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Brownsville Police Department.

Authorities responded to a call in reference to a domestic disturbance at the 2400 block of Los Ebanos Boulevard.

When officers arrived they say they saw Guzman hitting a man with a stool she was carrying.

“Kaylen saw the officers and stopped hitting the male subject,” Brownsville PD said in the release. “The male subject was observed being injured.”

Police say aside from hitting the man with the stool, Guzman threatened him with a knife.

Guzman was arraigned on Monday and her bond was set at $50,000.