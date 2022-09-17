MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested a woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident.

According to documents obtained by ValleyCentral, Josie Joliana Marie Calvillo is the suspect in a hit and run near 29th and Ash Avenue, in McAllen.

Calvillo was found at the entrance of a trailer park in a blue Mazda with major damage to the front left side of the car, documents stated.

She told police she was getting away from the father of her child. Calvillo’s pupils were dilated and she had slurred speech and unsteady balance, according to police. She was also holding a child. Police said Calvillo was under the influence of narcotics.

A bystander told officers Calvillo had thrown a bag and handgun on the ground south of where she was found.

Police were able to find the bag and handgun in a grassy area along the fence near the trailer park. The bag contained marijuana and other narcotics, according to a police report.

Officers said Calvillo refused medical attention. Authorities attempted to detain Calvillo but she was resisting. Police reported giving her verbal commands to stop resisting and free the child from her arms.

Calvillo attempted to throw herself on the ground and resisted getting into the police car.

Due to Calvillo’s state and behavior, officers were not able to conduct a standardized field sobriety test at the scene.

At the station, Calvillo was able to provide a standardized field sobriety test and requested medical attention, the police report stated. She was taken to McAllen Medical Center where a blood warrant was obtained by the Judge.

Calvillo was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest search or transport, duty on striking unattended vehicle, duty on sticking fixture/highway landscape, abandoning/endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, unlicensed carrying weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Calvillo has a set bond of $101,000.