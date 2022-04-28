BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has warned the public of an Instagram messaging scheme.

On Thursday, Brownsville PD explained the scheme in a social media post.

Police received reports of Instagram users’ accounts being hacked and used to target friends, stated the post.

The hacker would message friends, as usual, asking how the friend was doing and then ask if they have heard of their “new adventure.”

Lastly, the scammer would tell the individual of an offer from the Health and Human Services. Claiming that the organization was offering bonuses for people who donated money to them for several programs.

Brownsville PD ended the warning with a final statement.