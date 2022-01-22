Police warn public of dog breeder scheme

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department warns the public of a dog breeder scheme, informing the community of helpful tips to verify a breeder’s legitimacy.

Brownsville PD received multiple reports on a dog breeder scheme circulating a popular social media page, La Pulga De Brownsville Facebook Page.

In order to prevent the community from falling victim to this scheme, authorities are providing tips to protect oneself.

Tips are as followed:

Breeders in the city of Brownsville are required to have a “Breeder permit” to sell domesticated animals. According to Brownsville PD, the seller must provide the permit to the buyer.

Request a Bill of Health from the seller to indicate that the animal has been checked up by a veterinarian within a week of delivery. Verifying that the animal is in good health before purchasing the animal.

If still skeptical, Brownsville PD encourgaes buyers to take use of the Brownsville Police Departments Safe Exchange Parking. Parking stalls are designed for the public to make exchanges and it is under constant surveillance.

As a rule of thumb, authorities recommend that individuals do not pay upfront for animals and wait until the delivery of documents and the animal before exchanging any money.

Lastly, officials reminded the community that the selling of domesticated animals without the proper paperwork is illegal as it is a city ordinance.