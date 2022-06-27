WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some Rio Grande Valley police departments are warning the public of fake social media posts circulating.

According to authorities, the fraudulent posts are of two men committing crimes in Weslaco as well as other cities in the RGV. The original post comes from an overseas news website, according to Brownsville Police.

Police would like to remind the public to verify the information before posting or sharing anything of concern since it may cause the general public to panic and be alarmed.