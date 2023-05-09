ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department warns residents about scammers impersonating well-known businesses.

According to police, scammers are using email to impersonate a Best Buy technical support service.

The scam will have you call a phone number to either renew or cancel the subscription.

Police urge to not call any phone number or reply to the text messages.

When calling the phone number listed on the invoice, they are able to gain access to your personal files on your computer which may include credentials and bank account information.

With any suspicion of scam, police suggest calling your local Best Buy directly.