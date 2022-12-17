MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department have arrested a man suspected of assaulting a woman in her home, authorities said.

Eluid Pina Jr., 36, was wanted on charges of burglary of habitation with intent to commit a first degree felony and was taken into custody Friday, the police department said Saturday.

At approximately 4:22 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1700 block of W. Eagle Avenue in McAllen, where a woman told officers that an intruder broke into her home, assaulted and choked her, authorities said.

Officers obtained a warrant for Pina from the McAllen Municipal Court and asked the public’s help to locate him.

Pina was taken into custody Friday and arraigned the same day, police said.

Pina was charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony first degree and has a total bond of $30,000.