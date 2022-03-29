BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for your help in keeping streets clean by downloading a mobile app called P3/Crimestoppers where people can report crime tips anonymously.

Although the app has been available to Brownsville residents for about four years, Officer Martin Sandoval said the department is making a stronger push for residents to download the app across their social media.

Officer Sandoval added the reasoning behind this push is that the department noticed when telephone tips came through, not all information made it from the phone to paper. He said having people jot down information in their own words is more effective.

With the app, a person can submit tips about wanted persons, fugitives, drugs, theft, etc.

Officer Sandoval told ValleyCentral about every eight out of 10 tips that lead to an arrest receive compensation, but that depends on a variety of outcomes.

“Everything depends on how many arrests were made, how many cases were cleared, the value of the property that was recovered, the value of narcotics that was recovered, the value of currencies that was recovered,” commented Officer Sandoval.

Once a report comes through the app, a Brownsville Crimestoppers representative will get an alert on their phone indicating a new tip. From there, the representative can ask further questions and then send them to a Brownsville officer.

Officer Sandoval said the progress of crime tips can be tracked through the app as well. Those who report can see if an arrest has been made or if their tip led to anything.

Three out of five tips are now reported through the app and those tips are leading to record arrest times, according to Officer Sandoval.

“The fastest tip we have received was actually about two minutes,” stated Officer Sandoval. “As soon as the [wanted] poster went up, two minutes later, we received a tip identifying the person, where he was.”

Officer Sandoval reported a high success rate with the app as the department is receiving 30 crimes tips a week on average with 20 of those being submitted through the app.

The app also allows people to submit tips to their local Crimestoppers for other cities.

If the city in which the tip is about has the P3 app, then it will be sent to that area’s Crimestoppers.

Officer Sandoval added most major cities across the U.S. have the app.

The P3 app for Brownsville is solely funded through the Brownsville Crimestoppers and is available for Apple iPhones and Android.