EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police urge the public to drive cautiously during the rain as they work on an accident on the expressway.

According to a post by the Edinburg Police Department, officers are working on a vehicle accident at the 5000 block of Expressway 281.

Drivers will have to exit off of Owassa Road and get back on the expressway on Nolana Avenue, the post said.

The area is expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m.

“Please be extra cautious as the rain can create dangerous driving conditions,” the post stated.