HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police identified a man accused of shooting a child in the leg during a domestic disturbance.

Nathan Rangel, 21, was arraigned on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of tampering with evidence, Harlingen police announced.

Police responded to the domestic disturbance Tuesday morning on the 9500 block of Kingbird Drive.

Police say an argument ensued at the residence where Rangel pulled out a handgun and shot the 7-year-old girl in the leg.

Police later identified Rangel as the uncle to the child.

According to police, Rangel allegedly discharged a firearm that hit his niece during an argument with another adult.

Rangel remains in custody at Harlingen City Jail.

The child was transported to Driscoll Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.