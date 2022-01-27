BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for any information in connection to two persons of interest in a theft.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

The theft happened at the Sunglass Hut inside the Sunrise Mall on Jan. 23, a release by Brownsville PD said.

Officials said that the male subject concealed a pair of sunglasses as the female acted as a lookout for him. They then left the store together without paying for the merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477.