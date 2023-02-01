HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting Tuesday morning.

Adam Gritzner (Harlingen Police Department)

Adam Gritzner, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance tampering with evidence, theft, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Police added that a second male, a 16-year-old, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded the the 4200 block of Wilson road in reference to a shooting. There they found a 16-year-old male with a single gunshot wound, police said Wednesday.

Investigators with the Harlingen Major Crimes Unit and the Organized Crime Unit located the suspect’s vehicle and placed two teens in custody, police said.

“During the arrest, a stolen handgun was located, as well as a shotgun,” police said.

Gritzer’s bond was set at $89,000, and the juvenile suspect was transported to the juvenile detention center, police said.

According to the release, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is recovering.