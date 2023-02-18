BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Brownsville after two people were found with gunshot wounds near a bar late Friday night.

Police responded to the shooting at the 600 block of Springmart Boulevard.

Officials say upon arrival – officers found two men with gunshot wounds in an empty lot near the bar.

“One male subject was treated at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital and is recovering,” Brownsville PD said.

Anyone with information in regards of the shooting, contact Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-700 or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).

This case is under investigation, police said.