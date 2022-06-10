SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Police Department is investigating a crash that left two dead Friday.

Friday morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m. San Benito PD officers responded to the 27000 block of State Highway 345 in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

According to an initial investigation, it is believed a delivery truck was traveling northbound when it struck a vehicle that was attempting to do a U-turn.

As a result of the crash, the two men occupying the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Identities of the victims have been withheld pending next of kin notification.

The men are confirmed to be in their early 30s.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.