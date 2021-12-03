Police: Two arrested after meth found in vehicle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police arrested two people when narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop.

The officer performed a traffic stop at 2300 block of West Loop 499 on a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with two passengers, after the vehicle had made multiple traffic violations according to a release by the Harlingen Police Department.

During the stop, the officer deployed his K-9 that alerted him to the narcotics in the vehicle.

The realease states, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found by the officer after a search of the vehicle.

Officials say that both Antonio Ceballos and Maria Cavazos were placed under arrest and transported to the Harlingen City Jail where they were both charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.