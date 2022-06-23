HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit took two people into custody after an early May fight that resulted in injury to an elderly couple.

The BPD Criminal Investigations Unit was able to obtain warrants for Jesse Hasani Galvan, 34, and Lucy Alexandra De La Garza, 26, following a May incident where they assaulted an elderly couple and then fled the scene, according to a social media post by the police department.

On May 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Brownsville police responded to a call regarding a fight-in-progress at the 3700 block of Boca Chica Blvd.

When police arrived at the scene, they found several witnesses making their way to assist the victims and the suspects had already left.

Upon investigation, police learned that an elderly couple, a 72-year-old male and a 64-year-old female, were purchasing items at the location.

As the female exited the store, she was approached by Galvan. The male victim saw, recognized Galvan, and began exchanging words with him. Galvan then slapped the male victim, causing him to fall on the ground.

The female victim then threw a fountain drink at Galvan to stop him from assaulting her husband. De La Garza, who is Galvan’s sister, then pushed the female victim, causing her to hit her head on the ground.

De La Garza was arrested on May 25, 2022, and Galvan was arrested on June 22, 2022.

Galvan was charged with Injury to Elderly and issued a $7,500 Bond.

De La Garza was charged with Aggravated Assault and issued a $15,000 P/R Bond.