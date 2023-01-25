HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police across the Rio Grande Valley are learning how to better understand individuals with autism.

“It is very important that our community educates themselves in this type of matter,” said Seberiano Lopez, Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Ambassador.

As more people continue to get diagnosed with autism on a national level, Driscoll Health Plan wants to make sure police officers have the right tools to keep loved ones and themselves safe.

“There’s a lot more cases, so that officers that are involved in law enforcement know how to respond to this kind of situations,” Lopez said.

Driscoll Health Plan and Bebo’s Angels hosting the training with the goal of educating members of the community and professionals on how to make a situation easier to handle when interacting with someone with autism.

“Because a lot of actions that autistic individuals do, somebody might take it as an aggressive action, and take aggressive measures. So with this training, they’re taught certain key points like stimming, and certain reactions that they do that is not offensive, or is not aggressive,” said Martin Sandoval, Spokesman, Brownsville Police Department.

Through the training, officers will learn how to communicate and manage challenges associated with people on the spectrum.

“Especially when you’re asking somebody with autism certain yes or no questions. They want to please the officer because they don’t want to get in trouble. Their answer is going to be yes. A lot of the times, it’s just going to be yes. All of this tells the officer that they have to really calm down, relax, and see for the problem for what it what it is,” said Sandoval.

“It’s just somebody that needs help, and we have to understand them in order for us to give them help,” he said.

Bebo’s Angels also provided the Mission Police Department with similar training.