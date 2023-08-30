BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of ramming into a group of 18 people, killing eight, did not have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, police announced.

In an update, Brownsville police said that a partial toxicology report revealed that George Alvarez was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the deadly crash.

Police added they are still pending the state lab results that would show the presence of drugs in his system.

Alvarez was arrested on eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the May 7 crash in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said that Alvarez attempted to flee the scene of the crash, but was held down by bystanders.

At a press conference held in May, police noted that Alvarez had an extended criminal history.

His bond was set at $3.6 million.