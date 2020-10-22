Three arrested for stabbing former Harlingen High School football player

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested three men in connection to a stabbing that took place on Saturday.

According to a release, Juan Zapata Lozano, 50, Angel Pizano, 50, and Eduardo Aceves, 42, have been arrested in connection to the incident.

On Saturday October 17, police responded to the 3200 block of N 77 Sunshine Strip in reference to a stabbing.

Police found a black male bleeding on the side of the road in critical condition. The victim stated that a man entered his home and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim, later identified as Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation led to three suspects being identified by police.

Police issued warrants for the three individuals and arrested them, charging the men with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Lozano and Pizano’s bonds are set at $650,000.

Aceves’s bond is set at $225,000.

Hunter remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The former athlete for Harlingen High School has seen an outpour of support for this.

Hunter’s family set up a gofundme page for people to donate money for his medical costs.

The campaign has currently raised nearly $7 thousand of its $20 thousand goal.