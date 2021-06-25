Police: Three arrested after robbery in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—Police have arrested three men accused of robbing a home in the city of Brownsville.

Alberto Alvarez. (Credit: Brownsville police)

The robbery took place Thursday on Alton Gloor Boulevard and Paris Street around 1 p.m., according to police.

Jerry Edward Strong (Credit: Brownsville police)

Efrain Ybarra (Credit: Brownsville police)

Alberto Alvarez, 24, Jerry Edward Strong, 25, Efrain Ybarra, 45, were arrested three hours after the incident took place.

The Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Unit with the assistance of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department were able to locate the suspects without incident.

The suspects were charged with one count of robbery and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.