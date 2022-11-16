Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a teen that happened overnight Tuesday in Elsa. (Reyna Rodriguez/ValleyCentral)

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa.

At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa Housing Authority, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot, according to officials.

The teen was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services.

The teen was found in the parking area of the Elsa Housing Authority, according to the Elsa Police Department. (Reyna Rodriguez/ValleyCentral) Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Elsa in which a teenager was killed, according to police. (Reyna Rodriguez/ValleyCentral)

“This is an active investigation and we encourage anyone with additional information to come forward,” the police said.

Police urge the public to contact the Elsa Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (956) 262-4721.