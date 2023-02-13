BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenaged woman was taken into custody for allegedly kicking an elder who refused to lend his vehicle to her, police said.

Selena Maria Rippstine, 17, was arrested Feb. 9 on charges to injury to elderly, a third-degree felony, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Officials did not reveal the elder man’s age.

The charges stem from an investigation that began as authorities responded to a call in reference to an assault at the 6600 block of Frontera Street, police said. Upon arrival, the man told police that Rippstine had gotten upset after he did not lend her his vehicle and that she proceeded to physically assault him, police said.

“Rippstine kicked the male on his back which cause the victim to feel pain,” Brownsville PD said.

Rippstine was arraigned Feb. 10 and has a total bond of $5,000.