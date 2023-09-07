EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash that left two hospitalized, court documents revealed.

Manuel Zavala Jr. was arrested on two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury and one count of accident involving damage to a vehicle, Hidalgo County records show.

A probable cause affidavit stated that at 2:07 a.m. on Aug. 28, an Edinburg police officer was dispatched to a major crash at the intersection of S. Jackson Road and W. Wisconsin Road.

Upon arrival, he saw two vehicles were severely damaged. The officer made contact with the passengers of a silver Toyota 4Runner, a mother and son. The affidavit stated the passenger had blood on his face, clothes and hands.

The passenger said they were struck by someone who ran a red light on Wisconsin Road. The two were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police the driver of a white 2022 GMC Sierra had fled the scene of the crash. At that time, other officers in the area located a man who fit the description at the 3000 block of S. Jackson Road. The man was identified as Zavala.

Zavala was found walking along a canal bank. When officers flashed their spotlight on him, he began walking toward the unit and repeatedly told them he was sorry, the document stated.

The affidavit alleges Zavala had “an odor of alcohol” emitting from his person, with slurred speech and glossy eyes.

A witness who was traveling behind Zavala said he saw the white GMC swerving into other lanes and driving 80 mph before ultimately crashing into the other car.

The mother in the crash sustained two fractured ribs, and her son had a laceration to the top of his head, a fractured nose and a concussion, the affidavit stated.

Zavala was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Aug. 30, where he remains jailed as of Wednesday. Records show his bond was set at $365,000.