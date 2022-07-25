MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of murdering a homeless man.

Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, is wanted for murder, a 1st-degree felony.

A warrant for Garcia’s arrest was issued in McAllen Municipal Court.

The suspect is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, six-foot-one-inch man.

He is reported to weigh 150 pounds.

Garcia’s last known address is in Edinburg.

He is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on July 16 in McAllen.

At about 1:37 p.m. McAllen Police responded to the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had suffered a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his wounds.

The homicide victim was identified as 66-year-old George Chavez who is reported to be homeless.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.